Kentucky Politics Distilled: The General Assembly Returns

By Ryland Barton
Published January 9, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST
All eyes were on the U.S. Capitol this week, but the Kentucky General Assembly returned this week, too. This week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled will catch you up on what they did that you may have missed.

The legislature quickly advanced bills stripping the governor of his powers.

All Kentucky members of Congress voted to accept the presidential election results, except for Hal Rogers, who cited unfounded claims of voter fraud. And after Democratic Senate victories in Georgia, Mitch McConnell will return to his role as minority leader.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
