Attica Scott is the only Black woman legislator in the red state of Kentucky, and she has used the tools of law and peaceful protest to seek justice for the death of Breonna Taylor. Along the way, she battled and overcame COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected the Black community.

In our last episode of season one, we talk about getting into “good trouble,” and how the love of family and the joy of science fiction keep her grounded.

Race Unwrapped, Episode 5: Attica Scott

