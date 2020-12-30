© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Race Unwrapped, Episode 5: Attica Scott

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published December 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST
Attica Scott is the only Black woman legislator in the red state of Kentucky, and she has used the tools of law and peaceful protest to seek justice for the death of Breonna Taylor. Along the way, she battled and overcame COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected the Black community.

102220 Attica Scott_2
Representative Attica Scott speaks before a crowd gathered in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood on the National Day of Protest.

In our last episode of season one, we talk about getting into “good trouble,” and how the love of family and the joy of science fiction keep her grounded.

Thanks for unwrapping race with us in 2020! We'll see you next season, and in the meantime, you can keep in touch at raceunwrapped@wfpl.org.

"Race Unwrapped" is listener supported. You can support future seasons at http://wfpl.org/supportraceunwrapped.

Listen to the show:

Race Unwrapped, Episode 5: Attica Scott

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson