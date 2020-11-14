Kentucky Reports 3,303 Coronavirus Cases, Yet Another Daily Record

Saturday brings yet another new daily high number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky with 3,303 new infections, Gov. Andy Beshear reported in a press release.

The announcement accompanied a grim set of statistics that Beshear said is “almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”

Those statistics included 11 deaths, positive test results from 419 children and 1,378 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

At 8.95%, Kentucky’s positivity rates this week have also been higher than ever before.

Beshear warned that unless compliance with red zone county recommendations from the White House improves and cases begin declining, additional measures may be needed to control the virus.

“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Beshear said.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, reminded people to get a flu vaccine.

“We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim. I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine.”