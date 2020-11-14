© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Supreme Court Upholds Beshear Coronavirus Orders

By Ryland Barton
Published November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
This week in Kentucky politics, the state Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus-related restrictions are legal. Leaders of the Republican-led legislature said they still want to strip Beshear of those emergency powers. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Supreme Court Upholds Beshear Coronavirus Orders

Ryland Barton
