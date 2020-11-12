© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Race Unwrapped, Episode 3: Sarah Nuñez

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST
In the middle of a pandemic, self-care can be hard to come by. But sometimes, it grows right out of the earth.

Sarah Nuñez is an educator, activist, and folk healer who founded the Aflorar Herb Collective. We talk about what healing looks like, and the wake up call to justice that all women of color are caught squarely in the middle of in a rapidly shifting America.

Listen to the show:

Follow the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
