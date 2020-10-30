This Week In Conversation: Election Speculation, Projections and Education

Thousands of Kentuckians are voting every day, and about three-fourths of absentee ballots in Kentucky have been returned.

With this Friday’s "In Conversation," we're just four days from Election Day 2020. COVID-19 has turned voting on its head, with more than 60 million Americans having already voted.

What do all these numbers mean? What do professionals who follow and cover politics think? What do they predict? Is the current climate too unprecedented to calculate? Are there still undecided voters still, and if so, what will sway them?

Listen to the show: