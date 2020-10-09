This Week In Conversation: Domestic Violence In Kentucky

Experts say about 40 people a year in Kentucky, mostly women, die as a result of domestic violence. Around one in four of them filed a domestic violence report with authorities before they were killed.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month, and no one immune to its impact. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.

This week on “In Conversation” we talk about domestic violence here in Kentucky. Our guests will be Arlene Grullon, director of the Center for Women & Families’ emergency shelter, and Isela Arras, the chief operating officer for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

We'll talk about risk factors, how to get help, the challenges faced by specific populations, and how COVID-19 has impacted advocacy work.

If you think you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, help is available on the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE.

