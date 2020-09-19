This Week In Conversation: What Could The Future Hold For Black Louisville?

The Louisville Urban League and more than 50 community organizations have petitioned the city to address issues in the Black community, including a review of the Louisville Metro Police Department by an independent, non-traditional agency.

The letter also asks for an immediate re-evaluation of the 2020-20201 city budget, so a $50 million Black Community Fund can be added.

"The time has come to give us the necessary resources to begin to do the work for ourselves," the petition reads, "since our elected leaders are reluctant to do what they have been sworn to do for all of our citizens."

This week on "In Conversation," we talk to Louisville Urban League CEO and President Sadiqa Reynolds about the petition, and how our city can continue grappling with its racist history, and current inequity, with an eye toward a better future.

Also on this week's show, we get a status update from our local Census Bureau office ahead of their impending 2020 deadline.

And while there has been an uptick in drinking alcohol during COVID-19, some bourbon distillery tours have closed, and the tourism arm of the industry has taken a hit from the pandemic. We talk with Eric Greogory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, about how the future is looking for Kentucky's native spirit.

