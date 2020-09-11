© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: What We Know About The Breonna Taylor Case

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published September 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
090520 Breonna Taylor STOCK
Hundreds of people gathered at South Central Park for a non-violent protest organized by the national group Until Freedom.

March 13, 2020. 

The date will live in the memory of Breonna Taylor's family, friends, and community.

Her death, at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department, has been featured in news stories, television specials, social media, magazine covers, even billboards financed by Oprah Winfrey.

Throughout 2020, there have been sustained international protests for several Black people killed by police, the best known being George Floyd. In Louisville, protests have gone on for more than 100 nights, demanding accountability for Taylor's death.

Now the world knows her name. But rumors and misinformation continue to circulate about the night she died, and the circumstances that led to it.  

This week on "In Conversation," we speak to journalists who have extensively covered Taylor's death and the ensuing protests, to help deconstruct the complicated facts and bust a few myths. 

Listen to the show:

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped."
