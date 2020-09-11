Strange Fruit: Interracial Household Dynamics In 2020

As a historian of environmental justice and African American history, writer Faith Ann –- who is a white woman in an interracial marriage -– says she possesses the academic and intellectual knowledge to contribute to conversations about recent police killings with her Black husband but not the emotional knowledge. This week we discuss "What An Interracial Household Looks Like After George Floyd’s Murder.”

Later, we speak to writer Allison Gaines about recent commemorations of the 19th amendment and hownot everyone got to cast a ballot when women were granted the right to vote.

