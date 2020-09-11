© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Interracial Household Dynamics In 2020

By Jaison Gardner
Published September 11, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT
As a historian of environmental justice and African American history, writer Faith Ann –- who is a white woman in an interracial marriage -– says she possesses the academic and intellectual knowledge to contribute to conversations about recent police killings with her Black husband but not the emotional knowledge. This week we discuss "What An Interracial Household Looks Like After George Floyd’s Murder.”

Later, we speak to writer Allison Gaines about recent commemorations of the 19th amendment and hownot everyone got to cast a ballot when women were granted the right to vote.

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: Interracial Household Dynamics In 2020

 

 

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
