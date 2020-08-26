© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Unexpected Consequences Of COVID-19

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published August 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
social distance dinosaur skeleton

When Charles Dickens wrote, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” he wasn’t talking about the tale of one global pandemic.

The one we're in now has brought obvious changes -- like the impact on businesses, education, and the economy -- but no one could anticipate the changes to society beyond the obvious. Like the impact on social services, supply chains and the different ways we have to navigate social interaction. 

People have rescheduled medical procedures. Stores are sold out of exercise equipment because gyms were closed. People who read lips can’t do that as easily with so many people wearing masks in public.

What unforeseen effects have you noticed since the pandemic, and subsequent safety measures, have begun?

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about what you could not have planned for as COVID-19 has changed everything, with these guests:


  • Rebecca Hollenbach - Louisville Center for Health Equity

  • Sean McMahon - Lister Hill Center for Health Policy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

  • David Lopez- Louisville Metro United Way

Listen to the show:

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
