Kentucky Politics Distilled: Federal Coronavirus Bill Stalls

By Ryland Barton
Published August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent lawmakers home for the month after a compromise couldn’t be reached on a new coronavirus bill. Gov. Andy Beshear said that the state won’t be able to afford President Trump’s executive order extending unemployment benefits. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor’s family, though he still doesn’t have a timeline on when the investigation into her death will be complete.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Federal Coronavirus Bill Stalls

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton