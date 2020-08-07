Kentucky Politics Distilled: Unemployment Supplement Expires, Senate Race Heats Up
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell’s latest coronavirus relief bill stalled in Congress right after the $600 per week supplement to unemployment benefits expired.
Kentuckians got some fresh polling in the race between McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, and McConnell accused McGrath of putting out a racist commercial.
