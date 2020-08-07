© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Unemployment Supplement Expires, Senate Race Heats Up

By Ryland Barton
Published August 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell’s latest coronavirus relief bill stalled in Congress right after the $600 per week supplement to unemployment benefits expired.

Kentuckians got some fresh polling in the race between McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, and McConnell accused McGrath of putting out a racist commercial.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
