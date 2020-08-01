Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Unveils New Coronavirus Bill
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill, but it still has a long way to go before becoming law. Gov. Andy Beshear rolled back Kentucky’s reopening during the pandemic, closing all bars and reducing restaurant capacity.
And the debate continues over whether all Kentuckians will be able to cast ballots by mail this fall.
Listen to the show:
