Kentucky Politics Distilled: No Budget Shortfall, Beshear Calls For More Funding

By Ryland Barton
Published July 24, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, the state avoided a budget shortfall despite initial predictions that tax revenue would plummet in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic. But Gov. Andy Beshear says the next financial year could be bleak.

The state Supreme Court refused Beshear’s request to disqualify a judge from a lawsuit challenging his coronavirus executive orders.

And a group is suing once again to try and keep the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment off the ballot.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
