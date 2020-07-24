Kentucky Politics Distilled: No Budget Shortfall, Beshear Calls For More Funding

This week in Kentucky politics, the state avoided a budget shortfall despite initial predictions that tax revenue would plummet in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic. But Gov. Andy Beshear says the next financial year could be bleak.

The state Supreme Court refused Beshear’s request to disqualify a judge from a lawsuit challenging his coronavirus executive orders.

And a group is suing once again to try and keep the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment off the ballot.

