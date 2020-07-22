This Week In Conversation: School Reopening Plans In Kentucky

Getting children and teens ready to go back to school takes on a different meaning this year, as COVID-19 infection rates are spiking around the country and here in Kentucky and Indiana.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we explore the decisions educators, administrators and parents have to make to keep students and teachers safe. We also talk about how parents are weighing the pros and cons of sending their children back to school versus delaying their return.

WFPL's Education Reporter Jess Clark will join us with the latest school reopening news, and Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio will talk about JCPS's plan, and answer your questions. Kerri Massey will also join us -- she's a veteran teacher, currently at Smyrna Elementary and has three school aged children herself. And Angie McDonald, a school nurse advisor with the Kentucky Department of Education, will talk about health and safety protocols in school settings.

Listen to "In Conversation" Friday morning at 11 on WFPL, and call us at 502-814-TALK (8255) with your thoughts and questions.