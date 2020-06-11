© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Police Reform

By Laura Ellis
Published June 11, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
200530_LouisvilleProtests_01

Camden, New Jersey was once considered one of the most violent cities in the country. Now, it's a case study in police reform. The city completely dissolved its police department in 2012 and put together an entirely new one, focused on community engagement. Crime in Camden dropped by almost half.

As pressure grows in Louisville to make sweeping changes to LMPD, we wanted to know what drastic police reform actually looks like. So this week, we talked to some of the change makers in Camden: Mayor Dana Redd, who was mayor during the police reform and is widely credited with its implementation and success. And Dr. Nyeema Watson, a lifelong Camden resident who's the associate chancellor for civic engagement at Rutgers University.

Later in the show, we checked in with Congressman John Yarmuth, co-sponsor of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. He explained some of the changes called for in the bill, which has won support from civil rights groups.

We kicked things off with an update on local protests and calls for police reform, with WFPL's Amina Elahi and Ryan Van Velzer.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
