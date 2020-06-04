© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Will Protests Lead To Change In Louisville?

By Rick Howlett
Published June 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
Breckenridge &amp; Shelbyville__09022 (7952 x 5304)

The fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police have sparked protests around the world.

Those and other incidents have renewed calls for change in the culture of police departments and an end to systemic racism in other institutions.

The government and police response to the protests is also drawing criticism.

In Louisville, the family of David McAtee wants more answers after the popular barbecue stand owner was shot to death this week by law enforcement as they tried to clear a crowd from a parking lot to enforce a curfew.   Police say surveillance video appears to show McAtee firing a gun, but his family says the footage just raises more questions.

This week on In Conversation, we talk about the events of the past week, the status of the investigations into the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, and what steps are being taken to address the underlying issue of racism in the community.

Guests:


  • Louisville Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who’s co-chairing the effort to create a Civilian Review Board to examine police actions and procedures

  • State Senator Gerald Neal, who's proposing a package of legislation addressing police oversight, no-knock warrants and the use of police body cameras

  • Keturah Herron, Juvenile Justice Policy Strategist with the ACLU of Kentucky

  • WFPL City Reporter Amina Elahi

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: Will Protests Lead To Change In Louisville?

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Fridays at 11 a.m.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
