This Week In Conversation: Coronavirus In Kentucky's Long Term Care Facilities

More than half of Kentucky's deaths from coronavirus have been people who lived or worked in long term care facilities. As of this week, 240 residents and two staff members have lost their lives to the virus.

This week we talk about how our long-term care facilities are faring right now, what circumstances that make these facilities so vulnerable to the virus spreading, and what Kentucky is doing to plan for and prevent outbreaks.

Three guests joined us to talk about it: Secretary Eric Friedlander, who heads the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. He’s overseeing Kentucky’s response to coronavirus in long term care facilities. Bob Kramer is the founder of Nexus Insights, a consulting firm focused on the senior care industry. And Jared Bennett has written about some outbreaks for the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

At the top of the show, we checked in with Jake Ryan from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting about protests that happened Thursday night in Louisville. Seven people were shot during a demonstration against the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by LMPD.

Listen to the show: