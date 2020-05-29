© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: The Death Of Breonna Taylor

By Jaison Gardner
Published May 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
The March 13 shooting death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police Department officers has gained national attention in recent weeks and is sending shock waves throughout the city of Louisville and the nation. Strange Fruit is devoting the next several episode to coverage of Taylor’s case.

This week we are joined by writer, activist, and renowned debate coach Shauntrice Martin, who helps us outline what we know about the case so far, as we work understand everything that led to Taylor's unjust death -- starting with the use of a "no-knock" warrant.

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: The Death Of Breonna Taylor

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
