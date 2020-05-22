© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Microagressions From 9-5

By Jaison Gardner
Published May 22, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

Because racist microaggressions can be unsettling, oppressive and emotionally exhausting, especially when they happen in the workplace. Accordingly, many people of color try to be intentional about the places they work so as to avoid such interactions. Freelance writer Jessica Hoppe thought she did just that when she obtained a position to create original and authentic Latinx web content for her new company. She was wrong.

Hoppe joins us on this episode to discuss how she navigated on-the-job microaggressions and explain that many companies claiming they want authentic diversity are really just reinforcing stereotypes.

Listen to the show:

Tags
News strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
