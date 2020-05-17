© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: State Prepares For Budget Cuts

By Ryland Barton
Published May 17, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear asked state agencies to come up with plans to significantly cut their budgets over the coming months. Mitch McConnell said he still doesn’t support sending more money to states unless business are shielded from lawsuits during the pandemic. And calls are mounting for an independent investigation into a Louisville police raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: State Prepares For Budget Cuts

