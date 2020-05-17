Kentucky Politics Distilled: State Prepares For Budget Cuts
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear asked state agencies to come up with plans to significantly cut their budgets over the coming months. Mitch McConnell said he still doesn’t support sending more money to states unless business are shielded from lawsuits during the pandemic. And calls are mounting for an independent investigation into a Louisville police raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.
Listen to the show:
