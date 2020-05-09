© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: More Testing Needed As State Reopens

By Ryland Barton
Published May 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new schedule of business reopenings during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear has moved on from his initial statement that the state wouldn’t open up until it sees a two-week decline in confirmed cases. And the governor revised his restrictions on traveling to the state during the pandemic after a judge struck them down.

Listen to the episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: More Testing Needed As State Reopens

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton