Kentucky Politics Distilled: More Testing Needed As State Reopens
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new schedule of business reopenings during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear has moved on from his initial statement that the state wouldn’t open up until it sees a two-week decline in confirmed cases. And the governor revised his restrictions on traveling to the state during the pandemic after a judge struck them down.
Listen to the episode:
Kentucky Politics Distilled: More Testing Needed As State Reopens