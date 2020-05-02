© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Attorney General Cameron Threatens To Sue Gov. Beshear

By Ryland Barton
Published May 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Attorney General Daniel Cameron threatened to sue Gov. Andy Beshear for not allowing in-person church services during the coronavirus pandemic. The state got its first glimpse at how much tax revenue has dropped off amid business closures. And Kentucky’s senior Senator Mitch McConnell has new conditions for helping states out with their budget problems.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Attorney General Cameron Threatens To Sue Gov. Beshear

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton