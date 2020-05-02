Kentucky Politics Distilled: Attorney General Cameron Threatens To Sue Gov. Beshear
This week in Kentucky politics, Attorney General Daniel Cameron threatened to sue Gov. Andy Beshear for not allowing in-person church services during the coronavirus pandemic. The state got its first glimpse at how much tax revenue has dropped off amid business closures. And Kentucky’s senior Senator Mitch McConnell has new conditions for helping states out with their budget problems.
