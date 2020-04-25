© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Calls For Letting States Declare Bankruptcy

By Ryland Barton
Published April 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell said that states shouldn’t expect help shoring up their budgets during the coronavirus pandemic and that they should be allowed to file for bankruptcy. And Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing every Kentuckian to vote by mail during this year’s primary elections.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Calls For Letting States Declare Bankruptcy

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
