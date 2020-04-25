Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Calls For Letting States Declare Bankruptcy
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell said that states shouldn’t expect help shoring up their budgets during the coronavirus pandemic and that they should be allowed to file for bankruptcy. And Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing every Kentuckian to vote by mail during this year’s primary elections.
