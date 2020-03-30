Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Answering Questions About The Federal Coronavirus Bill

President Trump signed a $2 trillion rescue package into law Friday in order to help U.S. residents and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The bipartisan CARES Act will pay many Americans $1,200 in a one-time cash payment, expand unemployment insurance and distribute billions of dollars in business loans and hospital aid. Read more about the bill in NPR’s coverage here.

Kentucky state government and Louisville Metro government are expected to receive $1.7 billion from the package, aiding the state and city’s tight fiscal situation.

Though the bill has passed federal hurdles towards becoming law, there are questions as to how it could affect payroll taxes, social security and other issues that affect residents. This week for a WFPL News special, we review the federal economic stimulus bill, and answer more questions about medical issues and challenges caused by COVID-19.

