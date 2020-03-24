© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Playwright And Poet Idris Goodwin

By Jaison Gardner
Published March 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

This week we talk with award-winning playwright and poet Idris Goodwin, who was recently named Director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

Goodwin, former Producing Artistic Director at StageOne Family Theatre in Louisville, tells us how he got his start as a BreakBeat poet – and explains what BreakBeat poetry is.

He is the author of a recently released poetry collection "Can I Kick It?" and will premiere his new play "Ali Summit" at Actors Theatre of Louisville in 2021.

Strange Fruit: Playwright And Poet Idris Goodwin

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
