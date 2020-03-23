Listen to the episode:

In Conversation: How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Kentucky Youth

The coronavirus and efforts to stop its spread are affecting youth and childcare in Kentucky.

Jefferson County Public Schools and other Kentucky school districts closed earlier this month, following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear. They also launched plans to teach students remotely. An additional order from the governor shut down childcare services.

This week on a WFPL News special, we discuss how the coronavirus is affecting youth. Our guests include Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks and WFPL News Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark.

