News

In Conversation: How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Kentucky Youth

By Kyeland Jackson
Published March 23, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
school desks classroom
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
Listen to the episode:

In Conversation: How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Kentucky Youth

 

The coronavirus and efforts to stop its spread are affecting youth and childcare in Kentucky.

Jefferson County Public Schools and other Kentucky school districts closed earlier this month, following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear. They also launched plans to teach students remotely. An additional order from the governor shut down childcare services.

In Conversation

This week on a WFPL News special, we discuss how the coronavirus is affecting youth. Our guests include Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks and WFPL News Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark.

Tune in at noon Wednesday on 89.3 WFPL, or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews.

And follow our ongoing coverage about the coronavirus through our live blog here.

