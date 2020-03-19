© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit For Strange Times

By Jaison Gardner
Published March 19, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
Things may be shutting down and folks my be staying in because of COVID-19, but this new episode of Strange Fruit will help pass the time as you (hopefully) practice social distancing.

As the coronavirus outbreak negatively affects communities throughout the country and across the globe, "social distancing" - limiting our in-person interactions with others as a way to stop or slow down the spread - is the recommended way to limit its impact and safeguard our own health and the health of our loved ones and neighbors.

But social distancing is not without collateral damage. This week we discuss the impact of social distancing on our most vulnerable populations and ways we can all cope amidst this global crisis.

Listen to this episode:

Strange Fruit For Strange Times

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
