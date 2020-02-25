© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Teaching Black Students Within Racist School Systems

By Jaison Gardner
Published February 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST
Our celebration of Black History Month continues and we begin by speaking with Baltimore-area educator Brittany Willis about the perilous plight of Black youth in the American education system — and how she came to realize that in order to save Black children she had to stop being their teacher.

Next up, we talk about the relationship between Black fathers and their sons, as Chicago-based tech and political writer Keith Reid-Cleveland reveals how it took years to learn to love and forgive the father he didn’t meet for the first time until he was twelve years old.

For Juicy Fruit, we’re joined again by linguist Grant Barrett of the American Dialect Society to discuss 2019’s Word of the Year and all the words and phrases that had everybody talking for the last decade.

Strange Fruit: Teaching Black Students Within Racist School Systems

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
