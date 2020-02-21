Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: How Should Kentucky And Indiana Ensure Schools' Safety?

The Kentucky General Assembly has given final approval to a bill requiring that school resource officers carry a gun. The bill was delivered to Governor Andy Beshear February 10. Today, Beshear announced he has signed it into law.

Supporters say Senate Bill 8, which also mandates at least one school counselor per public school, is meant to protect students and prevent school shootings.

The bill has sparked debate on whether such measures are effective. State Representative Charles Booker has suggested that armed school guards could put students of color at risk, and Jefferson County Public School board members have been divided on the issue.

A broader school safety law was passed by the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly, but funding for the measure was delayed until this year’s budget-writing session.

In southern Indiana, the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation board voted unanimously this month to hold a referendum in May asking voters to consider a property tax increase to pay for school safety measures.

This week In Conversation, we discuss school safety, legislation addressing the issue, and we ask panelists what they believe schools should do to protect students. Guests for Friday’s show include Kentucky Center for School Safety Executive Director Jon Akers and Misty Ronau, who chairs the Safety For Our Schools PAC in Floyd County, Indiana.

