Kentucky Politics Distilled: Medical Marijuana Bill Advances
This week in Kentucky politics, a medical marijuana bill passed out of a legislative committee, raising hopes for advocates that this will be the year the measure passes. Executives for the controversial Braidy Industries aluminum mill testified in the state capitol after the removal of its CEO. And advocates rallied to try and build support of gun safety measures.
