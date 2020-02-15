© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Medical Marijuana Bill Advances

By Ryland Barton
Published February 15, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST
This week in Kentucky politics, a medical marijuana bill passed out of a legislative committee, raising hopes for advocates that this will be the year the measure passes. Executives for the controversial Braidy Industries aluminum mill testified in the state capitol after the removal of its CEO. And advocates rallied to try and build support of gun safety measures.

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
