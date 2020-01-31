© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear's Budget Address

By Ryland Barton
Published January 31, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST
This week in Kentucky politics, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled what he wants the state budget to look like for the next two years. But Republican leaders of the legislature have their own ideas of how to put together the spending plan, and they’ll be in charge of the process.

Plus, a bill banning so-called sanctuary immigration policies passed the first step of the legislative process.

Listen to the show:

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
