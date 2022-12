This week, Shya Scanlon, a self-described white liberal who penned the essay “I, Racist: Confessions of a White Liberal,” tells us how and why he began the hard work of acknowledging and unlearning the racist ideas he wasn’t aware he held.

Strange Fruit: Confessions Of A White Liberal

