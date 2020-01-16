Kentuckiana Sounds: Thunder Rolls Over Buechel

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Recording studio co-owner Jeff Dickerhoof set out to record the wind chimes on his back deck only to have the wind turn to rain and thunder, and a chance to record the storm instead. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: