News

Kentuckiana Sounds: An Accidental Concert In The Park

Published January 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

New sounds arrive with the changing seasons — migrating birds in the spring, cicadas in the summer, and leaf blowers in the fall. Here, we hear the sound of two leaf blowers working simultaneously in Central Park and heard an unusual example of a common psychoacoustic phenomenon. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

