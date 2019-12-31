Listen to the episode here:

This Week In Conversation: Does Expanded Gaming Have A Future In Kentucky?



Since stepping in as Kentucky’s Governor, Andy Beshear has reshaped the state’s board of education, pledged to restart the bid process for Medicaid contracts and restored voting rights to 14,000 Kentuckians with non-violent felony convictions. But will Beshear’s platform on expanded gaming gain traction this legislative session?

Beshear said expanded gambling could be a revenue source to fund Kentucky’s pension system, and his campaign website, citing a 2011 study by the Spectrum Gaming Group, said fewer than 10 casinos could create more than $1.7 billion in economic activity in their first year.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said proposals to legalize sports betting might move forward this legislative session. But both Stivers and Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said in October that Beshear has overstated potential revenue that expanded casino gambling could offer, and told the Lexington Herald-Leader that proposals to legalize casino gambling are “off the table.”

This Week on In Conversation, we talk about the possibility of expanded gaming in Kentucky. What are the potential advantages and disadvantages of expanded gaming? How have other states dealt with expanded gaming? What do legislators expect when they meet in January?

