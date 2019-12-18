Strange Fruit: Who Gets A Redemption Story In America?

From Paula Deen, to Brock Turner, to Virginia governor Ralph Northam, we live in a society that allows many white people who commit racist, violent or illegal actions to be punished lightly and quickly forgiven.

This quickness to forgive is present in both the court of public opinion and also within the country’s political and judicial systems.

This week we challenge notions of instant white redemption and second chances with Marley K, an author and advocate whose essay asks, “Why Does A White Man’s Legacy Trump A Black Man’s Trauma?"

Listen to the show: