© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: Practical Magic For Patriarchal Times

By Jaison Gardner
Published December 12, 2019 at 5:30 PM EST
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

Have you ever just wished that you could just wave a wand and all of the oppression, injustice and trauma in the world would disappear, like magic? Author Ariel Gore, a self-described social justice witch, says that not only is it possible, but she’s written a magical guide to show us just how to do it.

"Hexing the Patriarchy: 26 Potions, Spells, and Magical Elixirs to Embolden the Resistance" contains more than two dozen incantations, recipes, and rituals collected from witches from various traditions. Gore joins us this week to discuss her own journey to social justice witchcraft and shares how feminist magic can help uplift and empower the disenfranchised.

Later in the show we have a provocative conversation regarding race, interracial unions and social justice as we speak with writer Madena Maxine about why white folks in interracial marriages should care about anti-racism work. She examines the topic in her deeply-personal essay Racial Trauma & My Interracial Marriage.

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: Practical Magic For Patriarchal Times

Tags
News strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
Related Content