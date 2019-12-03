© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: The Importance Of Telling LGBTQ+ Stories

By Jaison Gardner
Published December 3, 2019 at 10:28 PM EST
e-patrick-johnson-360x360
Courtesy Northwestern University
/

Listen to the episode:

Telling the histories and lived experiences of Black LGBTQ+ people is beneficial not only for the future generations who hear or read these stories, but is vital to our own survival as well.

This week, professor and author Dr. E. Patrick Johnson returns to the show to discuss his new book,"Honeypot: Black Southern Women Who Love Women," which introduces readers to a variety of Black Southern queer women who shared with Johnson the stories of the joy, pain, terror and triumphs that have colored their lives.

Later, Jordan Williams stops by the studio to talk about his compelling short feature on the online platform Queer Kentucky. Williams discusses his journey to self-love and self-acceptance as a queer Black man and talks about how he coped with the lack of racial diversity while growing up in Hardin County, Kentucky.

News
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
