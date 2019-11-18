Listen to the episode here:

This Week In Conversation: The State Of Philanthropy In Louisville

In a discussion of philanthropy in Louisville, WFPL’s In Conversation will ask officials about the state of philanthropic giving, how it works and how it could change the city.

One gauge for the growth of philanthropic giving is through nonprofit organizations. According to the most recent data from the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, a state association of nonprofits, nonprofits made up 9.1 percent of Kentucky’s workforce in 2015, and the industry grew to 19,009 organizations in 2016 — a 9 percent increase compared to 2012.

Data from the Chronicle Of Philanthropy, a philanthropy-focused publication from the Chronicle of Higher Education, shows more than $1.78 million was donated online in Kentucky in 2018, with a majority of those donations going to human services organizations. But that data also found that the amount of online donations and the number of nonprofits declined slightly across the nation when comparing numbers from February 2018 to those of February 2017.

And Louisville’s budget cuts are necessitating changes for some philanthropists, cutting some nonprofits' funds and services even as officials look to nonprofits for help.

Host Rick Howlett will ask the panel how philanthropy has changed, what obstacles may impede donations and how giving could change the city.

Our guests include:





Metro United Way’s Theresa Reno-Weber

Barry Allen from the Gheens Foundation

Metro Council President David James

Victoria Russell of Papa John’s International

