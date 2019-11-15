© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Concedes Election

By Ryland Barton
Published November 15, 2019 at 11:05 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin conceded his race for reelection, paving the way for Governor-elect Andy Beshear to take office next month. Bevin had requested a recanvass of the results after losing by about 5,000 votes, but the process only produced one new vote.

Meanwhile, Andy Beshear has begun assembling his administration.

We talk about the concession and transition this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Concedes Election

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content