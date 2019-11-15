Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Concedes Election

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin conceded his race for reelection, paving the way for Governor-elect Andy Beshear to take office next month. Bevin had requested a recanvass of the results after losing by about 5,000 votes, but the process only produced one new vote.

Meanwhile, Andy Beshear has begun assembling his administration.

We talk about the concession and transition this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show: