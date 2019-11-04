Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: After Election Day, What's Next For Kentucky?

On Tuesday, November 5, Kentucky voters will help determine the course of state government for the next four years, charting a path for how education, pensions and other issues will be addressed. Friday on WFPL’s In Conversation, we will look back on the election results and discuss how they could affect the commonwealth.

Voters will elect the next governor and other state officeholders. A full voter’s guide about the seats and who is running for them is here.

Education is a hot-button topic in Kentucky, fueled by teacher protests at the Capitol, state funding cuts to higher education, and a new sweeping school safety law. The general election will also include balloting for an open seat on the school board for Jefferson County Public Schools, which makes up about 15 percent of Kentucky’s school population. That race may have an effect on other school districts as the board's decisions on issues like school security could become a model for the rest of the state.

The election will also help determine how the state addresses its ailing pension systems. Republican incumbent Matt Bevin has proposed restructuring taxes and putting more money into the state’s pension funds. Democratic nominee Andy Beshear has proposed expanded gaming as a source of new revenue to help satisfy the state’s pension obligations.

We’ll talk with reporters and others about the election results, and how those results may affect the state. We also welcome your calls.

