This Week In Conversation: After Election Day, What's Next For Kentucky?

By Kyeland Jackson
Published November 4, 2019 at 6:33 PM EST
vote election

Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: After Election Day, What's Next For Kentucky?

On Tuesday, November 5, Kentucky voters will help determine the course of state government for the next four years, charting a path for how education, pensions and other issues will be addressed. Friday on WFPL’s In Conversation, we will look back on the election results and discuss how they could affect the commonwealth.

Voters will elect the next governor and other state officeholders. A full voter’s guide about the seats and who is running for them is here.

Education is a hot-button topic in Kentucky, fueled by teacher protests at the Capitol, state funding cuts to higher education, and a new sweeping school safety law. The general election will also include balloting for an open seat on the school board for Jefferson County Public Schools, which makes up about 15 percent of Kentucky’s school population.  That race may have an effect on other school districts as the board's decisions on issues like school security could become a model for the rest of the state. 

The election will also help determine how the state addresses its ailing pension systems. Republican incumbent Matt Bevin has proposed restructuring taxes and putting more money into the state’s pension funds. Democratic nominee Andy Beshear has proposed expanded gaming as a source of new revenue to help satisfy the state’s pension obligations.

We’ll talk with reporters and others about the election results, and how those results may affect the state. We also welcome your calls. 

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

News
Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
See stories by Kyeland Jackson