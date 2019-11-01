© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: It's Almost Election Day

By Ryland Barton
Published November 1, 2019 at 11:19 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, candidates for governor participated in two debates. Now Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear are crisscrossing the state making their final pitches ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

And the Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit against a Lexington T-shirt maker that refused to make shirts for a gay pride festival.

We talk through it all this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: It's Almost Election Day

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton