Kentucky Politics Distilled: It's Almost Election Day
This week in Kentucky politics, candidates for governor participated in two debates. Now Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear are crisscrossing the state making their final pitches ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
And the Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit against a Lexington T-shirt maker that refused to make shirts for a gay pride festival.
We talk through it all this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Listen to the show:
Kentucky Politics Distilled: It's Almost Election Day