© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Trump To Stump For Bevin

By Ryland Barton
Published October 25, 2019 at 8:40 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin said he’ll re-open a prison to help deal with the state’s booming prison population.

President Trump announced he’ll visit Lexington the night before Election Day.

And Attorney General Andy Beshear says he’ll restore voting rights to some people with felony convictions if he’s elected. We talk about it all, this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Trump To Stump For Bevin

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content