Kentucky Politics Distilled: Trump To Stump For Bevin
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin said he’ll re-open a prison to help deal with the state’s booming prison population.
President Trump announced he’ll visit Lexington the night before Election Day.
And Attorney General Andy Beshear says he’ll restore voting rights to some people with felony convictions if he’s elected. We talk about it all, this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Listen to the show:
