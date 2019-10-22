© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Attorney General Andy Beshear

By Kyeland Jackson
Published October 22, 2019 at 3:31 PM EDT
Andy Beshear by J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media-124355
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
/
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear in the WFPL studio on May 3, 2019.

Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Attorney General Andy Beshear

 

Attorney General Andy Beshear is the Democratic nominee in the race for Kentucky governor, and a recent poll shows he is in a dead heat for the spot with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. This week, WFPL’s In Conversation talks with Beshear about his platform and Kentucky politics.

The Mason-Dixon poll, which has a“B+” rating from FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings, found that 46 percent of likely voters plan to vote for Bevin. Another 46 percent plan to vote for Beshear and 7 percent are undecided, but the poll also found that Bevin increased support within his party since the previous poll in December 2018. The governor also has more crossover appeal than Beshear with members of the other party, according to the poll. 

But some political observers say Bevin’s divisive statements regarding teachers could be a deciding factor in the race, as Beshear has lobbied for their support and waged court battles with the Bevin administration over teacher retirement benefits and other issues.

We’ll talk with Beshear about education, health care, gun laws and more ahead of Election Day, Nov. 5. 

Note: WFPL also reached out to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to invite him to share his positions on In Conversation. A campaign spokesman said it would be impossible with Bevin's schedule.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
