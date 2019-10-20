© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: How Pastors Police Black Women's Bodies

By Laura Ellis
Published October 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
Gerald_Hughes,_Cleveland_School_Teacher,_Leads_the_Lee_Heights_Community_Church_(Cleveland,_Ohio)_Congregation_in_Song,_1960
Wikimedia Commons
/

We talk this week with Emma Akpan about how certain Black religious institutions expect Black women to conform to white supremacist ideals — especially when it comes to sexuality, motherhood and family structures. She explores it in her recent essay, "I’ve Lost Faith in the Way the Black Church Polices Women’s Bodies."

And October 14-18 was the YWCA's Week Without Violence— part of a global movement within the organization to end gender-based violence. YWCA CEO Alejandra Y. Castillo joins us to explain that work.

Listen to the show:

Tags
News strange fruit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
