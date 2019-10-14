Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

This has been been a memorable year so far for Louisville Metro and Mayor Greg Fischer.

Fischer waselected to a third and final term in January, campaigning on job-creation and economic development. He has since used the office to push state and federal legislators for tighter gun laws. For the city, major projects like the Urban League Sports and Learning Complex and the West End YMCA have moved forward with the goal of adding more attractions and development to Louisville.

But the year has brought challenges, too. Kentucky’s pension crisis prompted Fischer to cut $25 million from the city budget, and Metro Council members are considering more taxes to fill the budget hole. And other major development projects, like the Passport Health Plan Campus and Google Fiber, have stalled or failed altogether.

This week in Conversation, we talk with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer about his tenure, the city’s fiscal health and ask what is ahead for the city and his office.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.