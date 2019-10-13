© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Experiencing Race Outside The Black &amp; White Binary

By Jaison Gardner
Published October 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
eda yu by adrian walker
Adrian Walker
/

Most often in America, when we talk about issues of race, racial tensions, and racialized politics, it's within a Black and white paradigm. But what is it like for someone to grow up and become socialized within this country whose ethnic identity doesn’t fall within this binary?

This week we speak with writer Eda Yu about her essay on identity for Vice, “Finding Asian Identity in a Black and White America,” in which she discusses navigating this racial and ethnic conundrum and how she finally began to grow into and actualize her authentic Asian American self.

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: Experiencing Race Outside The Black &amp; White Binary

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
