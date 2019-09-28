Kentucky Politics Distilled: Judge Disqualified Over Facebook 'Like'
This week in Kentucky politics, the Chief Justice John Minton appointed a new judge to preside over the teacher “sickout” lawsuit after a Facebook like. There was a shakeup on Gov. Matt Bevin’s campaign after a sparsely attended rally in Pikeville. And Kentucky’s congressmen responded to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. We talk about it all this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Listen to the show:
