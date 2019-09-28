© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Judge Disqualified Over Facebook 'Like'

By Ryland Barton
Published September 28, 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, the Chief Justice John Minton appointed a new judge to preside over the teacher “sickout” lawsuit after a Facebook like. There was a shakeup on Gov. Matt Bevin’s campaign after a sparsely attended rally in Pikeville. And Kentucky’s congressmen responded to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. We talk about it all this week on Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Judge Disqualified Over Facebook 'Like'

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton